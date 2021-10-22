90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 star Alina doesn't believe Steven has put his old ways aside and stopped talking to other women. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new episode, the 20-year-old takes measures into her own hands when Steven lies about his plans to delete his social media accounts.

Alina, who met the devout Mormon on a language-learning app, questions Steven's intentions often, and went as far as setting him up by getting a friend from Russia to send him messages, in which he lied about receiving. After Steven tells cameras that he feels that Alina's reason for wanting him to delete social media is coming "from a place of insecurity" and not because she wants their relationship to be in a better place, the two meet up at a park where Alina confronts him about the messages.

When asked about comments from a girl named Masha, Steven stares blankly at Alina before she admits to setting him up. "I want to tell you something," she says. "I put you on a test with my friend and I asked her to flirt with you. Just to make sure you aren't going to cheat on me."

"You didn't tell me about her, which means you lied again," Alina says before Steven replies that they barely even talked. "I know what you were talking about, I know everything," Alina continues. Steven then admits that he told Alina's friend it would "be cool" if she came and visited and asked if she has a swimsuit.

Alina, unimpressed with Steven's excuse, demands he delete his social media immediately, to which he says he will but he needs to save photos first. Continuing his excuses, he blames the park's wifi for not being able to save the photos quickly and says he'll do it when they get home.

Alina previously questioned Steven's motives earlier in the season after he asked her if he could date other women.

To find out what happens next with Alina and Steven, watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

