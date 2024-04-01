Looks like John and Meghan's whirlwind romance isn't as perfect as they think it is -- but John is still willing to take it to the next step. On part three of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special, John's brother -- fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick -- made an appearance and aired out the couple's issues and reiterated that he doesn't think John wants to be a father. But the episode ended with a bombshell, when it appeared John got down on one knee to propose.

John and Meghan got together after she DM'd him and he ended up moving to Texas to be with her. He also had to adjust to being a father figure to Meghan's young daughter. On Monday's episode, Meghan shared that John was doing great in that department and that he was "a family man at heart." John and Meghan said they were not currently using protection and that they wouldn't mind if she got pregnant.

However, Patrick always doubted that John wanted to be a father, even though Meghan has said she wants more kids. Patrick was once again vocal about that on Monday's tell-all episode, saying he didn't think John was even ready to be a stepfather. When cast member Tim asked what Patrick thought about Meghan, he said that the red flag he saw was that she was very jealous.

"Between the location sharing, you know, having problems when he's working and having to be called home, there's just a lot of things that's like come up," Patrick revealed. "I get long-distance, like, that brings a lot of insecurity for everyone but like, man, you guys have been together for a while, you live in the same house."

Meghan admitted she had trust issues she was working on but insisted that she didn't constantly check John's location. She said she trusted him "99.9 percent" but did admit that a jealousy issue would come up once every two weeks, though she felt it was normal to have these types of issues. When cast member Chantel said that was unhealthy, Meghan disagreed.

"I know my relationship so I wouldn't be with someone if that was the case, but maybe John feels differently," Meghan said.

When Meghan blew off the rest of the cast also disagreeing with her, Patrick commented, "It is a bigger deal than they're making it out to be." Patrick then called out Meghan for putting timelines on Patrick, including when he had to move to San Antonio to be with her and when they were going to get engaged.

"I know my worth and I don't have time right now to be like, really lollygagging," Meghan replied.

John admitted he didn't like San Antonio, but had to factor in Meghan's daughter before they could move. As for when he was going to propose -- with Meghan noting she expected it to happen within a year and a half -- he didn't have a straight answer.

"I'm not a timeline guy," he said. "But am I crazy about her? Of course."

"Some people, when they have tasks to do, it really bothers them until they get the task done, I'm the opposite," he continued. "Like, I forget the task even exists."

Meghan insisted, though, that she needed him to propose within a year and a half and that it was about the commitment, not a big ceremony.

"Goddamn, give a man a break!" John exclaimed.

However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger as John surprisingly turned around and got down on one knee. Patrick didn't look happy, yelling in surprise and shaking his head. Part four of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airs next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: