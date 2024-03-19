Natalie and Josh are still not seeing eye to eye after their brutal breakup. In this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airing Monday on TLC, Josh and Natalie argue about what their issues are, with Natalie flat out accusing Josh of lying.

Natalie and Josh dated on and off, but he never fully committed to her and barely had time for her even after she moved from Florida to Los Angeles to be with him. Josh never invited her to his home or to meet his children, and in this clip, Natalie asks him why he wouldn't introduce her to his daughter. Josh says he still feels like they're working on their relationship and Natalie questions what exactly their issues are.

"Look, I am not here to break you down," he tells her. "I'm not here to cut you down, that's not what I'm trying to do. You want to hear all the issues? I'm not gonna just air out your dirty laundry."

But when Natalie continues to question him, he says her jealousy is a problem.

"For instance, I took her to a really nice place, a nice hotel, and we were waiting to go up to the elevator and these two beautiful girls were next to us and they looked at me and you know, that was it," he says, throwing up his hands in frustration. "We went up to the room and it was like, 'Why would you take me to this s**t hotel. There's prostitutes here.' It's like, dude, it's one of the most trendiest places in L.A."

But Natalie denies the incident ever occurred.

"No, I never said it," she says calmly. "I never said it. Josh, why would you say things like that?"

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

