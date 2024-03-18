Chantel is not getting a lot of love from her 90 Day: The Single Life castmates for her steamy trip to Greece following her messy divorce from Pedro. During part one of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special that aired Monday on TLC, Chantel talked about her behavior in Greece -- including her revealing outfits -- and the cast didn't hesitate to tell her that they felt her actions were over the top.

Chantel hadn't been single in seven years and was clearly in Greece this season to have post-divorce fun. She met plenty of men at bars with the encouragement of her friends, and ended up getting serious with a soccer player named Giannis. During the tell-all, Veronica and Debbie told Chantel that her expectations for men were too high.

"The laundry list of what you want in a man was a little out there," Debbie said. "You're vulnerable right now. And a guy with six-pack abs or hung like a horse and got bucks, it's like, it's not going to fix the broken part of you because Pedro compromised your trust. And your friends, they were like getting you in a direction of like, yeah, it's all about harvesting the cucumber and the eggplant. That's not a good place to start out."

Debbie criticized Chantel for her revealing outfits.

"We can't brag about not wearing panties," she said. "What are your future children going to think when they watch that someday?"

Chantel said that when her future children come of age, they'll understand.

"I did want some male attention and I know how to get it, so I was just trying to have a good vacation with my friends in Greece," she unapologetically replied.

But Tim agreed with Debbie.

"I think her point is that Chantel, you're beautiful -- just your face is enough," he said. "You don't need any other asset to get attention from men. Some women need that. That's all they've got to get attention. I don't want to think about my girlfriend or my future wife that she was, like, walking around panty-less with a bunch of dudes. ... Like, I don't want to be with somebody that I think has, like, f**ked half the city. Chantel does not need to do that."

John piled on, adding, "Basically, a guy wants family, guy wants commitment, guy wants loyalty, purity."

At this point, Chantel got defensive. When Debbie said there was nothing wrong with going to Greece, but she didn't have to advertise that she was panty-less, Chantel argued that she did have coverage and that there was no difference had she worn a bikini. Still, Debbie said she was sending out the wrong signals and Tim once again agreed.

"You want a high-class man that, you know, has his s**t together," he noted. "And I don't think you're going to find high-class men that, like, really want that type of behavior."

