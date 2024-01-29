90 Day Fiancé star Chantel is definitely moving on from her failed marriage with Pedro. On Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Chantel spent more time with handsome soccer player Giannis in Greece, and the two progressed their relationship while showing some steamy PDA in front of their friends.

On this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Chantel has been trying to get her groove back post-divorce while vacationing in Greece with her friends. Although Chantel had a breakdown when she kissed a man for the first time after her messy divorce from Pedro, she ended up meeting another man -- Giannis -- whom she was interested in. Chantel traveled four hours to see him again, and on Monday's episode, she described their first date to her friends. She said he was romantic and that she was actually the one who made the move to hold hands with him, noting that he seemed nervous.

"I'm not ready for a one-night stand in Greece, but I was secretly hoping for a kiss, but I was too scared to make the first move," she told cameras.

"It's difficult because on the one hand I don't want to take things too fast, and on the other, I want to speed things up to get to know him better," she added.

Later, Chantel and her friends met up with Giannis and his friends at the beach. Giannis told cameras he thought Chantel was "very pretty and cool" but he was looking for a woman who had the same values as him when it comes to family and religion before taking the next steps in a relationship. Giannis and Chantel eventually separated from his friends to have private time together. Giannis told Chantel that he wanted kids with the right woman and that she was very close to who he had in mind. Giannis asked about her divorce and she hilariously said that her ideal man would be an orphan because she could no longer deal with family drama. Giannis said he didn't agree with that and that he was very close with his family, though they weren't the meddling type. He then asked if she would ever consider staying in Chania with him and she coyly said that she would if she had a reason to. Giannis said he could "give her a good one" and went in for a kiss. Clearly, there was chemistry between the two.

"Giannis finally kissed me and I'm on cloud nine," she told cameras. "I love kissing Giannis."

The two then took a dip into the ocean with their friends and had no issue making out in front of them as Giannis lifted her in the water. But Chantel still had some reservations.

"I have butterflies and I'm enjoying myself, but I can't help but think I could be setting myself up for heartbreak again," she said.

