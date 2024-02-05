Debbie is getting some action! On Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie and her protective son, Julian, flew to Miami from Georgia to meet Ruben, the man Debbie has been chatting with online. Debbie and Ruben went on a date that ended with a goodnight kiss.

Debbie, 67, is trying to find love this season of 90 Day: The Single Life with men closer to her age after her disastrous breakup from 24-year-old Oussama. On Monday's episode, Debbie and Ruben met in person and it appeared to be a perfect match physically. They both dressed colorfully and he gave her flowers and balloons and told her she looked more beautiful in person. Debbie, however, told cameras she felt Ruben's colorful getup was "almost overkill."

"I mean, Ruben almost made me look conservative," she noted.

Meanwhile, 58-year-old Ruben said his first impression of Debbie was that she was fun and eclectic like him.

"That's what I like about her," he said. "She's alive, vibrant, not boring."

The two went to a lounge and danced and hit it off. Ruben said he was definitely looking to date someone long-term and wasn't looking for a fling. Debbie said it's been 14 years since she's had sex and that she turned down Oussama's multiple attempts to get intimate with her.

"It's big-time scary to think about having sex with someone," she admitted to cameras. "To me it's like looking over the Grand Canyon and you might fall in or something. I'm like, what the heck am I going to do? ... I'm so, you know, out of practice or out of touch and, you know, we need to go into this gradually."

At the end of the night, Debbie told Ruben she was tired from traveling and needed to go back to the hotel. He asked her out again for the next day and she agreed. She said she was in fact attracted to him. The two later shared a good night kiss, even though she told cameras beforehand that she didn't want him to go for it. However, she was pleasantly surprised.

"I'm not used to getting a goodnight kiss or have someone be gentle or express, you know, tenderness," she said. "With Oussama, he wasn't very affectionate so I'm like, wow, I like it, I really do, because I'm not here for no fling."

RELATED CONTENT: