'90 Day Fiancé': Watch Debbie Tell Oussama It's Over (Exclusive)

Debbie and Oussana aren't seeing eye to eye when it comes to their future and it looks like the end of their relationship. In this clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie accuses Oussama of making getting a visa to come to America his priority instead of love and marriage and tells him she's going to go her separate way without him.

Debbie previously packed her bags from his parents' house after he insisted that their future plan was him moving with her to America so he can work as a poet even though she had already moved to Morocco to be with him. Debbie was shocked since she said that had never been the plan before and her son, Julian, urged her to leave the country after she said he was a totally different person than he had been online and he "scared" her. In the clip, Debbie and Oussama reunite, but the relationship seems doomed since they are clearly not on the same page.

"The most important thing and the most sacred thing is marriage and love -- that's the first thing, that's the foundation," she tells Oussama when he asks her why she keeps mixing talk about their future plans with talk about marriage. "Love can conquer anything but you don't have strong love for me to accomplish a life here, so you never had unconditional love for me and I'm glad to know that now."

Oussama then accuses Debbie of not believing in his love. She says she wouldn't have moved to Morocco if he didn't, but noted that his love was conditional on her taking him to America. Oussama merely replied that that was her opinion and told cameras he wasn't used to this level of stress caused by their constant fighting.

"Love, for me, is something holy," he says. "Not when problem happens, run away. So, this affects my heart too. Day after day after day, it makes me love her less."

He accuses her of changing and she says he only doesn't like the fact that she's getting "stronger." Oussama continues to argue that there's no future in Morocco for them since art wouldn't make them money. Debbie refuses to listen and says he's only telling her "a bunch of BS" and that she's going to go on without him.

"I'm going to forge a new path but you wimped out on me," she tells him bluntly before walking out.

ET spoke with Debbie about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and she addressed her and Oussama's 43-year age difference and the criticism she's received from viewers online.

"Yeah, it might look like, 'Oh she's a pervert, oh she's a latch, oh she's a cougar, oh she's a granny cougar,' you know, I've heard it all and it's like, you know, I'm just Miss Debbie, I'm a kind person," she said. "I'm not looking for any young man. I'd like to have an old man. but guess what? There's no old man out there, they're either dead or they're married. You know, my pool for finding a nice man is very small. Actually, it's a little mud puddle, it's not even a pool."

