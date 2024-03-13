Tim and Jamal are not holding back on their dislike for one another in this exclusive clip from part one of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. In the clip, Jamal joins forces with Tim's love interest this season, Luisa -- who obviously isn't dating Tim anymore -- to attack Tim's relationship with Veronica (whom Jamal dated this season). In the process he takes a serious jab at Tim by not so subtly bringing up longtime rumors that Tim is gay, which Tim has already denied multiple times.

Jamal and Veronica decided to date exclusively on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life after what started out as a surprising fling for the two of them. However, their 10-year age difference was an issue as well as Veronica's close relationship with her ex-fiancé and fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmate, Tim. Tim and Jamal didn't get along all season, and in the clip Jamal calls out both Veronica and Tim for talking badly about one another behind each other's backs.

"The way that Veronica and Tim talk s**t about each other to both of us -- I don't even know how y'all are sitting next to each other," Jamal comments.

Tim says it's no secret that he and Veronica talk negatively about one another but at the end of the day, they have each other's backs. But Luisa accuses them of being fake.

"They are pretending right now, like always," Luisa says. "They are showing that, 'We are the best of friends. We love each other. Luisa is a mess. Jamal is a mess.' That's not true."

When Jamal calls Tim and Veronica's dynamic "f**king stupid," Tim tells him that everything he says is an opinion. Jamal shoots back, "That's a fact, don't get it twisted. I have receipts too, sweetheart."

When Tim incredulously asks if Jamal called him "sweetheart," Jamal replies, "Yeah, 'cause you're looking like one."

Tim -- who has long been the subject of rumors that he's gay -- shockingly replies, "OK, do you want to f**k me Jamal? That's kind of a strange term to say to a man."

At this point the rest of the cast looks uncomfortable as Luisa replies to Tim, "You wish."

ET spoke to Tim ahead of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, when he addressed rumors that he's gay and how it affects his dating life. Watch the video below for more.

