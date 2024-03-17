It's safe to say marriage isn't what 90 Day Fiancé star Sophie thought it was going to be. ET spoke to the U.K. native ahead of the season premiere of the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and she talked about her still rocky relationship with Rob. Although she and Rob are newlyweds and moved to Austin, Texas, for a new start, it was revealed during the premiere that Sophie moved in with her friend, Kay, because she and Rob were having issues.

Sophie and Rob's 90 Day Fiancé journey covered her moving to Los Angeles to be with him despite him not even having an indoor bathroom in his house. The two also dealt with a cheating scandal when she discovered shocking videos on Rob's phone sent from other women. During the premiere, Sophie shared that she discovered even more videos.

"I know I probably look like a clown for forgiving him again, but at the same time, like, again, I think I'm just understanding it was never while I was here and we were married," she tells ET's Melicia Johnson. "Anything he did was while we was apart from each other -- long distance for years, you know, during COVID we were apart, you know, eight months or so -- I'm not saying it excuses this behavior. What he did is disgusting, I stand by that. But I think I just wasn't ready to throw away my whole marriage over something that was done during long distance before my visa was accepted before I even came here. ... I've never caught him cheating in real life. It's always been text -- still, not OK -- .... I guess he just needed me to be here."

Sophie admitted her current marriage isn't what she expected and described it as "difficult."

"To be in the situation that me and Rob are in, like, I guess it's not just like a regular marriage," she notes. "You've got the whole immigration process, me moving countries, him not being able to work. We have a lot of other strains, too .... outside opinions, and you know, especially people in my family. They don't like him, or whatever, and I think that it's been difficult. It wasn't like we got married, and it's like, everything's great. It has been very difficult."

"Yeah, it's not really what I expected to be honest, because we've been talking about marriage before I moved here, you know, for years, like, we was excited for it," she adds. "We thought, once we live together, everything's gonna be amazing and I guess we just thought issues would stop when we got married, but we just have some things. It's just been very wonky. I would describe it as a rollercoaster of a year."

During their season of 90 Day Fiancé, Sophie came out as bisexual to both Rob and her mother. During Sunday's season premiere, Rob confided in a friend that he worried Sophie was cheating with Kay after she moved in with her. Sophie told ET the two are just friends.

"If I wasn't bi, I don't really think it would be a discussion, you know?" she says. "I think that it's very normal to have close friends. And like, I'm like a ride-or-die friend, so is she. She's just a friend doing a lot for me. It's nothing romantic, like, that's my close friend, and I think that, regardless, you know, my type is different from Kay -- even if I was bi, just gonna say, like, you know, it's different."

"I mean, if people think that that's cool," she continues. "But we're just friends. .... It's solely platonic and she's straight. I'm obviously not 100 percent straight but she is."

Sophie said she hasn't in fact explored her bisexuality since she's been with Rob, but wished she had done it earlier. Sophie memorably got upset during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé when she and Rob got propositioned for a threesome at a sex shop and he didn't immediately say no.

"I think that it would be kind of silly to explore that while I'm having issues in my marriage because that's kind of just, that's not putting in the full effort that I really need to be putting in," she explains. "If my marriage was perfect and Rob was OK with it then yeah, but I think that it's just not really the time to. And I wish I would have did it before to be honest, I wish I would have did it before I got married. But you know, I realized this about myself a bit too late and wasn't able to."

As for what's to come on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? with Rob, she teases some serious drama.

"I think there's gonna be a lot of new people you meet and people that I've met moving to Austin," she says. "There's gonna be people come up from my past life coming in that you guys will get to see, which should be interesting."

"I can't say who, but it's definitely people from my past that come up," she continues. "And yeah, just, you get to see a lot of me and Rob just working through our issues and having new issues arrive, old issues arrive and just drama. And you know, things going on with my mom and it's just a lot. Honestly, a lot happens. So it should be. Yeah, it should be interesting."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC.

