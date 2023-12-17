Sophie and Rob are definitely not on the same page as their wedding looms closer. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Rob and Sophie got into a huge fight at a sex shop when they were surprisingly propositioned for a threesome by a worker at the store.

Sophie has had a hard time adjusting to life with Rob in Los Angeles this season, given her privileged childhood and Rob living in a house without even an indoor bathroom. Later, she caught him inappropriately messaging other women on social media and briefly moved out, though she ultimately decided to forgive him. Rob was then thrown for a curveball when Sophie revealed to him that she was bisexual, though he accepted it. Sunday's episode already started off with the two of them fighting over a duvet. Sophie asked for a duvet in the morning and it rubbed Rob the wrong way, given that he always felt she was asking for something.

"You hella bougie for someone who don't got s**t," he told her, noting that her family wasn't helping her out with money. "The reality is you're telling me what you need and what you gotta have and what you don't have. From now on, give me an hour before you start asking for s**t."

Sophie cut him off because of the way he was talking to her. She told cameras she didn't know how much more she could sacrifice before she didn't want to be with him anymore, especially because she felt he wasn't sacrificing as much as her. Meanwhile, Rob told cameras that their constant bickering was tiring and didn't know if it would ever end.

"As a man it makes me feel like, you know those husbands that just don't talk? It makes me wonder if that's gonna be me, just don't say anything," he said. "That's the only way to keep her happy."

Later in the episode, the two visited a sex shop in an attempt to relieve some of the stress in their relationship. While at first they had fun, they got into a huge fight after a worker noted that they were both "really hot" and not so subtly propositioned them for a threesome. Both Sophie and Rob waited for each other to answer and when Rob didn't want to answer, Sophie got upset.

"You're a guy and you know how I feel about being with someone else," she told him. "Because why would you have sex with someone that's not me?"

"If you didn't want to do it, you would've said no," she added. "We're not even married yet, and you're thinking about f**king other people. ... You're supposed to say no. You know I wouldn't let you have sex with someone else, Rob. The point is I have trust issues and you disrespected me."

Rob was unapologetic given that since Sophie told him she was bisexual, he wasn't sure what she was up for when it came to meeting another woman.

"You create the drama," he told her. "You cannot blame me for saying this is not a question for me. You're getting mad at me for stepping away from a question? That is all you."

The two's fighting escalated inside the store and Rob refused to apologize. He told cameras he wasn't sure he still wanted to marry Sophie.

"I don't really want to go through that," he said of Sophie's hot and cold moods. "If I were in that shop and I saw a couple screaming at each other, I would say they shouldn't be together. So, it's hard to understand fully what to think."

