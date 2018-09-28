Shenae Grimes-Beech is a mom!

The 28-year-old former 90210 actress and husband Josh Beech welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Thursday.

Their new bundle of joy arrived at 4:22 p.m. in Santa Monica, Calif., and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, according to People. ET has reached out to Grimes-Beech's rep for comment.

On Thursday, the first time mom took to her YouTube channel to share with her fans what was in her hospital bag as she prepared to head to the hospital.

"My hospital bag has been packed for weeks but I’m finally ready to put it to use!" she wrote on her Instagram.

Shenae and Josh first announced that they were expecting a baby back in May. "Well it's official... I'm definitely a grown-up! @joshbeech and I are so excited to welcome this badass baby girl into our world and I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!" the actress expressed at the time.

The couple began dating in the spring of 2012 and got engaged in December that same year. There were married in London on May 10, 2013.

Shenae later shared a photo of the two following their wedding, writing, "I now pronounce us Mr. and Mrs. Beech! Ahhh! Xx @iamjoshbeech."

Shenae joins a slew of celebrities who have recently given birth. Rashida Jones secretly welcomed her first child with Vampire Weekend singer Ezra Koenig. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are also now parents to a baby girl.

