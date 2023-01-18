A 'M3GAN' Sequel Is Coming in [Spoiler]

You haven't seen the last of M3GAN! On Wednesday, Universal Pictures announced that it will be releasing Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s M3GAN 2.0, a sequel to the Allison Williams-led horror film, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

In addition to shattering box-office records, M3GAN has become a horror icon and a viral TikTok sensation.

The new film will again be produced by James Wan for Atomic Monster and Jason Blum for Blumhouse, and will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

ET spoke to Blum at the film's premiere last month, where he dished on the possibility of M3GAN teaming up with another set of terrifying toys -- Chucky and Annabelle.

"We have been talking about it all day actually," Blum said of the potential crossover. "What James' idea is, to do a justice league, but the dolls team up together to fight a third force of evil. So, the dolls don't fight each other, so instead they use their strength to fight someone else, and they cooperate, which I think would be great."

As for the film's viral success, Blum said, "I never expected it and I'm thrilled that it's happening. People seem to really like M3GAN."

Williams, who plays Gemma, the scientist who devises the titular lifelike doll, also spoke to ET about the film and M3GAN's twitter beef with Chucky,

"It's been like, awesome," it's just the coolest thing," Williams, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, said. "You make a movie, you come up with the marketing campaign, and you just hope it takes off, you hope it resonates, but you have no idea it's gonna happen."

She continued, "There's no way to predict anything in this business. And then, once we started seeing people reacting to it on Twitter, we were like, 'Oh, this is the best case scenario.' People are having so much fun with her, and they seem to understand what her energy was, which is the best. She's a very specific vibe, very specific kind of gal, our M3GAN. We knew what the mission was, as long as people understood her, we were gonna be ok.

As far as a Chucky-Anabelle crossover goes, Williams thinks M3GAN might be too much for the murderous dolls to handle.

"I think she would kill both of them," Williams quipped. There's not enough room for all of us in this world, and she'd make quick work of it."

M3GAN is currently in theaters.

