'A Million Little Things' Fans React to Heartbreaking Series Finale

After five seasons, fans said one last goodbye to the best friends from Boston as A Little Little Things aired its final episode on Wednesday. The series began with three friends, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Rome (Romany Malco), who work to keep the extended family together after their best friend (and the once glue that helped the group together), Jon (Ron Livingston), died by suicide.

In the span of five seasons, fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster each episode as the group managed love, grief, heartbreak and all of the moments in between. Fans became close with Gary, who took the foundation of the friendship on his back following the death of Jon. Gary was introduced as the rich, outspoken single member of the group. Early on in the series, Gary's world is flipped upside down when he was diagnosed with breast cancer. His diagnosis led him to meeting Maggie (Allison Miller) -- whom he meets and hooks up with during a cancer support group -- who eventually marries him and becomes the mother of his child.

I have been changed, for good. #AMillionLittleThingspic.twitter.com/6mEkTC6euD — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) May 4, 2023

Season by season, fans tuned in weekly to see the friend group battle everything from affairs that almost broke up their inner circle to sexual assault, weddings, COVID-19, marriages, Boston Bruins games and so much more.

The final season saw things falling into place for the group. However, it also saw the return of Gary's cancer, this time in the form of stage 4 lung cancer. The final episode sees Gary -- who has lost his quality of life and is confined to a hospice bed -- tasking Rome and Eddie with getting the drugs that will help him "die with dignity" after he has exhausted all of his treatment options.

The men succeed and the whole group has a chance to say goodbye to him before he dies by assisted suicide with the support of Maggie.

Leaving things on a high note, the series ends with a jump 16 years in the present, where Gary and Maggie's son, Javier, watches the final recorded video message his father made for him in honor of his 16th birthday. Fans see that all of the main couples stayed together and that Gary, Rome, Jon and Eddie's son have upheld their father's tradition of attending Boston Bruins hockey games together.

After a finale full of tears, here's how fans reacted to A Million Little Things' final goodbye.

that really was a perfect series finale for a million little things it was a giant love letter to friendship and it showcased how much gary meant to the friend group and how he positively affected all their lives i’m blown away with all the parallels and full circle moments — kara (@sloansavery) May 4, 2023

I thought the Parenthood finale broke me but that's nothing compared to A Million Little Things pic.twitter.com/lSwLHn9u4j — A (@panda_knits) May 4, 2023

Oh I have beef with writers of A Million Little Things pic.twitter.com/zfIXSQpB6w — Teighlor (@teighnordstrom) May 4, 2023

just finished watching a million little things pic.twitter.com/xRCplmHqFW — michele ✨ (@delicategay) May 4, 2023

A million little things is finished and Gary didn’t make it, nobody talk to me. #AMillionLittleThingspic.twitter.com/LtoKi2KI9V — Britt🫶🏻-Fan Account (@sethlovesbritt) May 4, 2023

a million little things is worse than this is us like i have never felt this devastated and cried this hard in my life — kara (@sloansavery) April 27, 2023

The finale of A Million Little Things is destroying me and there's still 20 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/1gfjQn6AQC — Alyssa (@alyssaabenson) May 4, 2023

"A Million Little Things" series finale has had me crying for the past 45 minutes 😢

This is truly breaking my heart.

Kudos to the writers and James Roday Rodriguez (Gary). — Bea lost in contemplation (@Msbipierce) May 4, 2023

A Million Little Things Series Finale … wow! It was so good even with me in tears for most of it. pic.twitter.com/7kP2ie9EVV — Amy (@musicalways14) May 4, 2023

