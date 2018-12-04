Gary Mendez is reliving a fateful day from his past.

On Wednesday's episode of A Million Little Things, titled "Perspective," Gary (James Roday) flashes back to an important day in his life: when he told his best friends he had been diagnosed with cancer.

During a pickup basketball game, Gary breaks the news to Jon (Ron Livingston), Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Rome (Romany Malco) that he has breast cancer. "Look, I don't want to make a big deal out of this, but I just found out I have breast cancer," Gary says, letting out a small laugh in relief.

At first, his friends don't believe him, thinking he's joking about his life-changing diagnosis. They playfully rib him, with Jon joking that what's "worse than that excuse is your defense."

But when Gary fails to join in and laugh, his friends realize he's serious.

Flash forward to the present day and Gary is checking to make sure no new lumps have appeared on his anniversary of his breast cancer diagnosis. "Happy anniversary," he tells himself in the mirror. Watch the exclusive sneak peek above.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

