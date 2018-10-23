Rome decided to quit his job on last Wednesday's episode of A Million Little Things, but he's still feeling a weight on his shoulders.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of the ABC drama, in which Rome (Romany Malco) pays a visit to his therapist, Dr. Heller (Jeff Joseph), and admits that quitting his job to make his movie hasn't had the effect he had hoped.

"There's a part of me that feels like I shouldn't be allowed to tell him that I need help. I should be stronger than that," Rome confesses in the clip.

"Because you can't be the reason you don't make it," Dr. Heller replies. "That's how it works, right? You can't be the one in your family who's tapping out. It's hard enough, between racism, gangs, police messing with us. You can't be the reason you don't make it. Am I right?"

"How am I supposed to drive over here in my Tesla and tell you my life is bad?" Rome asks.

"You have a right to feel depressed, Rome. You have a right to acknowledge that you're unhappy," Dr. Heller says. "And you have a right to be happy."

"I quit my job to pursue my dreams. I thought I'd feel a difference," Rome reveals. "I don't."

Watch the full scene in the video player above.

Rome's struggle with depression was evident from A Million Little Things' first episode, as it appeared he was ready to take his own life before getting the call that his friend, Jon (Ron Livingston), had killed himself. During a set visit in August, Malco said that depression would play a large role in the series.

"It's kind of giving you the perspective of someone who's dealing with depression, the perspective that people with depression rarely share and also the perspective of people who are aware of their friend who is dealing with depression," Malco told ET. "[It's also about] what it's like having a friend who could go at any moment due to cancer, and just how human beings engage when empathy is abundant."

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'A Million Little Things' Cast Reveal How They Cope With the Show's Most Emotional Moments (Exclusive)

'A Million Little Things' Producers Address 'This Is Us' Comparisons

'A Million Little Things' Gives Us Major 'This Is Us' Vibes in New Trailer -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery