A new chapter of A Million Little Things is here.

The ABC drama launches its sophomore season next week and only ET has the exclusive premiere of the ethereal new poster, featuring stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday and Stephanie Szostak contently sitting together as the Boston skyline appears in the background.

ET's exclusive key art reveals the new tagline, "Life goes on. Ready or not," promising major changes for the group as they aim to pick up the pieces after last season's emotional cliffhanger, which revealed Barbara Morgan’s (Drea de Matteo) connection to Jon (Ron Livingston), leading to the introduction of a new character, P.J. (Chandler Riggs).

"This season our friends' lives get even more complicated. Just like with our real friends, we don’t always agree with the choices they make. But also just like with our real friends, we root for them," creator D.J. Nash exclusively tells ET.

See the new season two poster of A Million Little Things below.

ABC

In the season two premiere, titled "Coming Home,” the action picks up where they left off. Delilah (Szostak) goes into labor while Eddie (Giuntoli) feels compelled to tell Katherine (Park) the truth about the baby’s father. Meanwhile, Gary (Roday) and Maggie (Miller) struggle with living together post-cancer, and Rome (Malco) and Regina (Moses) continue to be at odds about having their own baby.

A Million Little Things premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

