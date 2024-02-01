A 'Suits' Spinoff Is Officially in the Works: Everything We Know

Fans will soon be able to return to the world of Suits! On Thursday, ET confirmed that NBC has ordered a pilot titled Suits: L.A., a spinoff of the hugely popular series that starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

The show, which is scheduled to start production in late March in Vancouver, follows Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

The logline reads, "[Ted's] firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits creator Aaron Korsh, along with David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein, are set to executive produce the series. Victoria Mahoney will direct its pilot episode.

The news comes months after Deadline reported that Korsh was working on developing a new legal drama that would not be a reboot of the original show, but rather in the same vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises.

Suits: L.A. is the second spinoff of the original series, which aired from 2011 to 2019 and experienced a resurgence in recent years thanks to its arrival on Netflix. Pearson, which followed Torres' Jessica Pearson as she navigated law and politics in Chicago, was canceled in 2019 after one season.

The cast for Suits: L.A. has yet to be revealed. The original show's cast, however, recently reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes, sans Markle.

"It's so nice to see old friends again," Rafferty told ET ahead of the ceremony, with Macht agreeing, "It's exciting. I'll see some of my cast members from the show. I'll see some friends from some movies that I've made years ago. It’s nice to be included in the evening."

RELATED CONTENT: