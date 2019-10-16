A$AP Rocky Reveals He’s a 'Sex Addict': 'I Can't Be Embarrassed About It'
A$AP Rocky is getting real about a long-standing struggle in his life.
In the next episode of WE tv's Untold Stories of Hip Hop, the hit-maker admits to host Angie Martinez that he's struggled with sex addiction for years.
"I was always…a sex addict," the 31-year-old admits in the episode's promo. When asked at what age he began to deal with this, he responded with, "Probably junior high. I was horny!"
"I've been a sex addict for some time," he continued. "These are things people stay away from. They don't like to admit…I can't be embarrassed about it. Wear my heart on my sleeve. I don't do nothing that I'm not proud of speaking of."
In the clip, Martinez also asks A$AP if he's able to maintain a monogamous relationship, to which he answered: "Yes, of course… you win some, you lose some. If I won, I'm gonna tell you I won. If I lost, I'm gonna tell you I lost. That's life, you feel me?"
The rapper previously discussed his sexual exploits in an interview with Esquire in 2018. He shared that he designed his own massive bed, which cost him $100,000. When asked why, he said, "I need it because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions."
He later added: "Yeah man, lot of orgies. I've photographed and documented many of them. The women that I'm around are into that free-spirited s**t like me."
Later in the interview, A$AP admitted that his first orgy was at the age of 13, while on a lunch break in the seventh grade.
In August, the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was released from a Swedish prison, along with two other associates, after being charged with assault following a June 30 incident in a Stockholm street. Weeks later, they were convicted but received "conditional sentences," meaning he didn't have to serve prison time or pay a fine, and was able to return to the U.S.
RELATED CONTENT:
Henrik Olsson Lilja, Lawyer Who Represented A$AP Rocky, Shot in Sweden
A$AP Rocky Speaks Out on Assault Conviction in Sweden
A$AP Rocky Reunites With Rumored Ex Kendall Jenner After Being Released From Swedish Jail