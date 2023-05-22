A$AP Rocky isn't about to let just anything slide in front of his lady!

The "Fashion Killa" rapper had some choice words for a group of club-goers after a fight broke out near him and a pregnant Rihanna during a recent outing.

"Y'all n***** act like gentlemen right now, you heard?" A$AP said over a microphone. "I got my lady in here."

He continued, "Y'all n***** calm that sh*t down, man. Don't be in the section doing all that sh*t. Calm that sh*t down, y'all act like gentlemen when y'all in our presence."

Per a video shared on social media, the couple was at the venue for a promo part when the fight broke out.

The protective father's message comes after he shared a rare look at life as dad to his and Rihanna's son, RZA, in honor of his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, A$AP kicked off his photo slideshow with a family shot of a smiling RZA staring at the camera while RiRi plants a kiss on her partner. In addition to the sweet pic, the post also a series of never-before-seen photos and videos of the one-year-old over the course of the last year.

From a look at what appears to be a celebration for the little one, and candid moments of A$AP, Rihanna and their son, to smiling one-on-one shots of RZA and his dad, the post marks the first time A$AP has shared an inside look at life as a first-time father. The 34-year-old capped off the post with a throwback clip from the rap group the couple drew inspiration from when naming their son, the Wu-Tang Clan.

"'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️," A$AP wrote.

The moment also marked the first time the couple -- who are expecting baby No. 2 -- confirmed the name of their first born. RZA's name was finally revealed, just days prior, after The Daily Mail, who obtained a copy of the official certificate of live birth, shared his official moniker -- RZA Athelston Mayers.

The unique name was seemingly inspired by the iconic music producer and Wu-Tang Clan leader, RZA. As for his middle name, it's a take on A$AP's middle name -- the rapper's real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

Rihanna who had hinted at her son's moniker since giving birth, wearing Wu-Tang Clan t-shirts, and RZA merch, spoke to ET at the Met Gala about her second pregnancy has been different than the first.

"No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it," RiRi admitted.

When it comes to their son, the proud parents couldn't help but gush over their baby boy. "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it," Rihanna gushed, with the proud dad adding, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."

