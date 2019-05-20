Aaron Carter Claims Michael Jackson Did One 'Inappropriate' Thing

Aaron Carter is speaking up about his relationship with Michael Jackson.

Carter appears on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, and in a promo clip from the series, he claims the late King of Pop did one thing that was "a little bit inappropriate."

"Michael was a really good guy as far as I know, really good guy," the 31-year-old singer says. "He never really, like, he never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate."

Carter grew close to Jackson in the early 2000s, after the two met when the iconic singer asked a then-14-year-old Carter to be a part of his charity song, "What More can I Give?" Carter, who doesn't elaborate on Jackson's alleged "inappropriate" behavior in the clip, has come to his defense several times over the years. According to a press release, Carter's time on Marriage Boot Camp with his mother, Jane Carter, allows him to work through his complex relationships with both his family and Jackson.

Jackson's alleged behavior made headlines earlier this year following the debut of of the Leaving Neverland documentary, in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claimed that the late singer sexually abused them as children.

Following its debut at this year's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Leaving Neverland was met with immediate backlash from Jackson's family, who repeatedly slammed the production. After it aired on HBO, the special received mixed reactions, with some believing Robson and Safechuck's claims and others discounting them.

The Jackson estate also filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO ahead of the film's premiere, calling the documentary "unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself."

During a 2016 interview with ET at his home, Carter said Jackson taught him "much more" than just how to dance.

"[He taught me] how to love life... and how to just keep going and transitioning and finding a way to make meaning. [He] showed me love and laughter and a beautiful side of life and believed in me," he said.

"No one can ever be Michael... but I don't want to be Michael. I want to be different. I want to be the guy that doesn't let the world and the media destroy me," Carter continued. "I think that the bullying and the anxiety that was caused by people and the way he looked and how they judged him hurt him -- and I know that for a fact."

The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition will premiere later this year on WE tv.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Diana Ross Shows Support for Michael Jackson Following 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary

Barbra Streisand Responds to Backlash After Shocking Comments About Michael Jackson's Alleged Victims

Paris Jackson Says It's 'Not My Role' to Defend Dad Michael Jackson From Sexual Assault Accusations

Related Gallery