Aaron Carter has decided to be open and honest with fans about the status of his mental health.

The 31-year-old crooner visited The Doctors for an upcoming two-part interview in which he candidly discusses what he's coping with and how it's being treated.

"The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I'm manic depressive," Carter shares in a promotional clip for the interview. "I'm prescribed Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone, Omeprazole."

The pop star illustrates just how much medication he's been taking by holding up a large bag of prescription drug bottles, which host Dr. Travis Stork and co-host Dr. Judy Ho take a look at.

Carter makes it clear that all the medicine he's taking isn't a point of shame for him, proclaiming: "This is my reality. Hi, I have nothing to hide."

In the promo clip, Carter also says he's never taken opioids, before revising his answer to admit that he took more medication when he got some dental work done. It's also teased in the preview that Carter tested positive for a certain drug, which is not disclosed.

Back in 2017, Carter paid another visit to the show, where he took a drug test, which showed he was negative for both cocaine and meth. Dr. Stork did note that the combination of drugs that the singer did test positive for aren't necessarily safe. "THC aka marijuana was positive," Stork said. "Benzodiazepines, Xanax for instance...positive, it was also positive for opiates, hydrocodone."

"What scares me about that drug panel is that your sister [Leslie] perished from a drug overdose," Stork told the singer. "You have a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications -- and I'm speaking now purely from the doctor's perspective -- can be very, very scary."

Carter expressed his fears concerning his health and well-being during the visit as well, stating: "I'm concerned about my overall health because people tell me I look like I have AIDS or I look like I have cancer or I look like I'm dying."

A few months later, in November 2017, Carter revealed to fans on social media that he had checked himself into a mental health facility, mere months after another inpatient visit. However, he said the second visit put him on a constructive path; he'd put on weight and since was feeling "amazing."

Then, in early in 2018, while promoting his new album, LØVË, he spoke with ET again about his well-being: "I'm very healthy, emotionally stable, and a lot more in tune with myself and my feelings. I'm blessed with my health. I'm a healthy man."

He also shared that he'd completely done away with prescription drugs, stating, "Stopped all of it. Even when I got out of treatment, they had me on certain things, and I stopped all of it. I didn't want to be on anything."

The singer's interview on The Doctors airs Thursday and Friday. Check local listings for the time.

See the promotional clip above.

