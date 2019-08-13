Aaron Carter has reportedly been granted a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Lina Valentina.

According to multiple outlets, the 31-year-old musician was granted a partial restraining order on Monday, with E! News reporting that Carter alleged in court documents that Valentina had physically assaulted him more than once, threatened to stab him and carries a knife around with her.

Valentina is said to have been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Carter, with a hearing set for September.

Carter confirmed their breakup in a statement to ET on Aug. 4, saying that the two “couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy.”

He also came under fire earlier this month regarding allegations that he had adopted dogs and resold them to new owners for a profit. He then explained that the comments which sparked the allegations were a joke.

Despite the drama, the “Fool’s Gold” singer was staying positive, posting a clip on Instagram showing him working on new music at his Lancaster, California home on Tuesday.

“Working on three tracks at the same time at home relaxing,” he captioned the video. "Thank you to everyone who understands me and those that don’t give me a chance I’ve made mistakes and I’m just learning and growing #MusicKeepsMeStrong #AcArmy.”

Carter appeared unfazed by his recent breakup with another social media post on Tuesday which read, “It’s ok to be single. No need to rush into anything. Take your time getting to know people, that’s what I’ve learned.”

He also addressed concerns about his well-being with a tweet later in the day, insisting that he was doing well.

“I’m Doing really good in my life and it’s really hard to see people misunderstanding me and living my life the way I live my life,” he wrote. “We really shouldn’t judge and always tell our truth and be who we are because it’s our life. Not everyone is going to like you and that’s ok. 🙇🏼‍♂️.”

It’s ok to be single. No need to rush into anything. Take your time getting to know people, that’s what I’ve learned. 🥰 — 𝒦𝒾𝒹 𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓉𝑒𝓇 (@aaroncarter) August 13, 2019

I’m Doing really good in my life and it’s really hard to see people misunderstanding me and living my life the way I live my life. We really shouldn’t judge and always tell our truth and be who we are because it’s our life. Not everyone is going to like you and that’s ok. 🙇🏼‍♂️ — 𝒦𝒾𝒹 𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓉𝑒𝓇 (@aaroncarter) August 13, 2019

As well as embracing singledom and working on new music, Carter is also enjoying his new digs -- recently sharing how proud he was about his first home purchase -- and will return to the Pop 2000 tour alongside O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton and Lance Bass next month.



See more on Carter below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aaron Carter Splits From Girlfriend Lina Valentina After Nearly 1 Year Together

Aaron Carter Says His Michael Jackson ‘Inappropriate’ Comment Did Not Refer to ‘Anything Sexual’

Nick and Aaron Carter’s Sister Angel Welcomes a Baby Girl -- Pics!





Related Gallery