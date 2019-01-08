Nick and Aaron Carter’s Sister Angel Welcomes a Baby Girl -- Pics!

The house of Carters just got bigger!

Angel Conrad, sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and twin sister of pop star Aaron Carter, welcomed her first child with husband, Corey Conrad, on Friday.

The gorgeous 31-year-old model, who starred alongside the singers in the family’s 2006 reality series House of Carters, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the arrival of her baby girl, Harper Noelle Conrad.



“January 4th, 2019 at 4:28AM our precious baby Harper Noelle Conrad entered this world,” Angel captioned a slideshow of the couple sharing their first moments with the wee newborn. “We are so in love! 💕.”

By Monday, the brunette beauty was still in disbelief at her precious bundle of joy, posting a sweet pic of Harper peacefully sleeping on a Los Angeles-themed blanket.



“Our beautiful baby girl! Still can’t believe she’s mine. Welcome home, baby! 💗,” she wrote.

Corey also shared his joy on Instagram with a slideshow of heartwarming hospital pics.

“My world has changed forever!” wrote the proud new pop, who is Vice President of Strategic Alliances & Entertainment at Caruso, a real estate company which owns Los Angeles shopping hot spot, The Grove. “On January 4th, @angelcharissma and I welcomed Harper Noelle Conrad! 👼🏻 I’m the luckiest man in the world to have two healthy, beautiful girls! ♥️♥️.”

Corey then showed how well Harper was settling in at home with the couple’s pups in a post on Monday.

The couple wed almost five years ago and announced their pregnancy in June.

Harper joins her cousins -- adorable 2-year-old Odin, the son of Nick and his wife Lauren, and Alyssa, the 7-year-old daughter of the famous siblings’ sister, Leslie, who sadly passed away in 2012. Another sister, BJ, is also believed to have a daughter named Bella.

While Nick has had a busy few months thanks to the Backstreet Boys’ new record DNA dropping on Jan. 25, the group’s Larger Than Life residency shows in Las Vegas and charity engagements, he and Lauren took some time out to throw Angel and Corey a stunning baby shower in October.

The fun was documented on Instagram by the new parents, with Angel giving a special shout-out to her brother and sister-in-law for the beautiful bash.

Nick also shared a snap of Angel with Lauren and Lauren's sister, Alexandra.

“So happy to share this special day with my baby sister @angelcharissma showering her with love and celebrating her baby girl,” the 38-year-old singer, actor and director wrote. “These are 3 of the most incredibly strong women I know. Thank you @laurenkittcarter and @kitt_alexandra for organizing this beautiful party. #welcomebabyconrad.

Congrats to Angel and Corey on their cute baby girl!

See more on the Carter family below.

