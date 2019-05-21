Aaron Carter took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify comments he made about Michael Jackson in an upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

In a preview clip of his episode released on Monday, Carter said that Jackson acted inappropriately with him during one incident.

"Michael was a really good guy as far as I know -- really good guy," Carter said. "He never really never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate."

After many people jumped to conclusions about the nature of the alleged “inappropriate” action, Carter posted a series of tweets to clarify his remarks.

“I’m sorry but where in the definition [of] ‘inappropriate’ does it mention sexual misconduct?” he responded to one user on Tuesday.

Carter’s tweets on the subject started on Monday evening when he explained why he had spoken about Jackson in the series, which will air later this year on WE tv.

“My reasoning for even speaking on this subject is to tell my truth, be real and to also have his back based on my experiences with Michael,” he wrote. “He was an amazing guy, I stand by that. So I ask u not to turn this into something it isn’t.”

“In my opinion it WAS a Little inappropriate what’s the problem with that? What I achieved?” he also said, responding to a since-deleted tweet about his comments. “I’m not trying to achieve anything except telling my story to validate he didn’t f***ing do anything sexual! Are you all this stupid? Honestly?”

With Twitter users not letting up with questioning his comments, Carter continued to respond, reiterating that he felt his story “validates [Jackson] didn’t do anything,” and noting that he in “no way shape or form accused him of being a child molester.”

AS IVE SAID. my story VALIDATES in MY OPINION that Michael didn’t do anything sexual to others.



(My story HAD to be told in order to protect a man and friend I ACTUALLY KNEW)



Carter got to know Jackson when he was younger and featured on the late icon’s charity track, “What More Can I Give?” He has frequently defended Jackson, who has faced accusations of sexual misconduct. Allegations against Jackson have been hit with a spotlight in recent months, thanks to the Leaving Neverland documentary, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claimed that the late singer sexually abused them as children.

After the documentary was released, Carter told TMZ Live he thought the accusers were lying, and his latest tweets appear to reinforce his beliefs about Jackson’s innocence when it comes to sexual misconduct allegations.

Despite the online drama, Carter seems to be doing well both personally and professionally. As well as marking 65 days of sobriety on Tuesday, he recently celebrated how far he has come with his musical comeback, posing with a plaque in recognition of 75 million streams on Spotify. His most recent release was 2018’s LØVË, which featured the single “Fool’s Gold,” and catchy follow-up, “Sooner or Later.”

“My comeback was not about winning or losing, it was about the feeling of being able to compete at top level again,” he captioned the photo. “75 Million streams on @spotify. Thank you all for the amazing support 🖤.”

The musician is also busy touring with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton and Lance Bass as part of the fun summer-long Pop 2000 tour, and is happily enjoying his downtime with girlfriend, Lina Valentina.

