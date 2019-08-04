Aaron Carter is single again.

The 31-year-old singer has split from girlfriend Lina Valentina, ET confirms. The pair had dated for nearly one year.

"Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways," Carter said in a statement to ET. "I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I've been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes."



"I don't have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I'm going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I'll meet her soon," he added.

Carter revealed his romance with Valentina to fans last September, sharing that he thought he found "the love of my life."

"Our relationship is new, but we WILL grown old together and have our family," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "... I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of."

"You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us, no matter what," Carter continued. "... You are my queen. I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren’t easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you. I’m coming home to you tomorrow."

During a 2018 interview with ET, Carter -- who revealed the year prior that he finds both men and women attractive -- said that he loves being in a relationship.

"I don’t really like being single, but it’s going on almost a year being single and it's cool," he said. "I'm learning things about myself, I guess. I don’t know. I like being in relationships. I like being in love, you know? But that’s not the case right now. So. And I'm not rushing to jump in to just, like, the first thing."

