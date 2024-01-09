Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel are still going at it!

After the late-night talk show host, 56, kicked off his first monologue of 2024 by taking aim at the New York Jets quarterback on Monday, Rodgers made a highly anticipated appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to address Kimmel once again. However, instead of apologizing to Kimmel for falsely suggesting that he could've been one of the names listed on Jeffrey Epstein's flight log, the 40-year-old NFL star claimed Kimmel misunderstood his previous comments.

"I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it," Rodgers said. "Did you watch the quote? Because that's exactly what I said."

He continued: "You made a lot of comments about my intelligence, but I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence, concrete evidence. That's ridiculous."

During a previous appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers alleged that Kimmel could've been among those who traveled with Epstein. "There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel [that] are really hoping that doesn't come out," Rodgers previously stated. "I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

On Jan. 3, documents revealing the names of dozens of people connected to the disgraced billionaire and late sex offender were unsealed, following a federal judge's December ruling. Kimmel's name was not listed.

"Did you hear this story about me and Aaron Rodgers? Out of the blue, [he] insinuated that I was nervous because the Jeffrey Epstein list was coming out. He said I was hoping it wouldn't and that he was going to pop a bottle of something to celebrate when he did," Kimmel said during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And then it did come out and of course my name wasn't on it, and won't ever be on it."

"I'm glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don't think he's the P-word," Rodgers told Pat McAfee. "I wish him the best. Again, I don't give a sh*t what he thinks about me. As long as he understand what I actually said, and that I'm not accusing him of being on the list. I'm all for moving forward."

Rodgers and McAfee then went on to talk about COVID-19 vaccines before wrapping up their conversation with a shout-out to Kimmel. "Jimmy, hey man, pumped you're not on that list. Pumped about it," McAfee said. "We've all been Jimmy Kimmel fans since way back."

Rodgers is currently out from playing in the NFL after suffering a torn Achilles in September. He is expected to return later this year.

