Abby Lee Miller Pitches Herself for 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and Takes Jabs at the Current Cast
Abby Lee Miller is seriously hoping to land a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Just listen to her pitch!
The 56-year-old former Dance Moms star produced an 8-minute video titled JoiningThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While the title's not accurate, Miller, who even raises a glass of champagne to her new career as a Housewife, sure wishes it into existence as she addresses online rumors that she's in talks to join the cast. A Bravo fans account first brought it up in an October 2020 tweet, and a rumor surfaced again last month.
It seems as though Miller's having fun with all of this, as evidence by her video, in which she specifically pitches to Bravo network exec Andy Cohen. In the video, Miller tells Cohen, "Call me" and adds that she's ready to sign on the dotted line.
What's more, Miller breaks out her trademark pyramid rankings -- which she first made famous on the Lifetime series -- and takes a swing, albeit lovingly (we think), at the current cast.
First up, Dorit Kemsley, who finds herself at the bottom of the rankings, though she's not alone.
"Boring," is the word Miller uses to describe Dorit, prompting Miller to also break out a bag of Doritos. Miller then goes on to jab Diana Jenkins over her book, before landing on Crystal Minkoff. Rounding out the bottom row are none other than Kathy Hilton and Erika Jayne.
While she had Jayne in the bottom row, Miller does say she feels for her given all the legal trouble she's embroiled in.
"I get it. I know all about the federal indictments," Miller says. "Believe me. I can sympathize with you. But you still have to be at the bottom. C'mon."
Miller, of course, pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges of bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it. She was originally sentenced to a year and a day in prison, but her stay was cut short after eight months, due to ongoing health issues.
But it wasn't all bad news, for some of the Housewives, anyway. Miller gushed over Lisa Rinna's "killer body" and Garcelle Beauvais for being a great mother. But while OG cast member Kyle Richards also earned praise, neither of them earned the top spot, which belonged to (surprise!) Miller.
For what it's worth, Miller says the jabs are all in fun. In her YouTube video's description, she writes, "Sending love to these women. All in good Fun!!! Don't be a softie. Enjoy the jabs."
And, to prove how serious she is about her quest to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Miller included some "honorary RHOBH Abby Lee taglines," one of which reads, "Save your tears for the pillow, there's a new villain in town."
