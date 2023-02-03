Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of the winter season, Abercrombie is offering shoppers 25% off denim and leather pants and 15% off almost everything else with code DENIMAF. The Semi-Annual Denim Event is marking down all of Abercrombie's beloved jeans just in time for a spring wardrobe refresh.

Now through Monday, February 6, you can shop incredible deals on denim and get free shipping with your purchase. The Abercrombie Sale also includes new arrivals, so be sure to check out the sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more winter fashion essentials before the sale ends.

Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit.

Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop before Abercrombie's sales end.

