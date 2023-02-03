Abercrombie Launched A Huge Denim Sale: Save 25% on TikTok's Favorite Jeans, All Under $70 Now
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of the winter season, Abercrombie is offering shoppers 25% off denim and leather pants and 15% off almost everything else with code DENIMAF. The Semi-Annual Denim Event is marking down all of Abercrombie's beloved jeans just in time for a spring wardrobe refresh.
Now through Monday, February 6, you can shop incredible deals on denim and get free shipping with your purchase. The Abercrombie Sale also includes new arrivals, so be sure to check out the sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more winter fashion essentials before the sale ends.
Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit.
Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop before Abercrombie's sales end.
The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
These High Rise Vintage Flare Jean are the perfect style to transition into spring. Plus, the jeans come in four washes: light, medium, black and super dark.
The Mid Rise Straight Jean features a longer-length inseam, medium wash and distressed hem.
The '90s straight leg jeans you know and love now come in a brown shade, plus every wash under the sun as well as Curve Love.
The Curve Love Mid Rise Straight Jean style sits right below the waist and is designed with built-in stretch for maximum comfort.
You can seamlessly dress these straight-legged leather pants up or down for any occasion — they're also available in Curve Love.
The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.
The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.
This strapless midi sweater dress is the perfect casual look for a winter wedding.
This classic blazer is a wardrobe staple — dress it up or down for any occasion.
