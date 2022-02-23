He put a ring on it! Abigail Breslin revealed that she is engaged to her longtime love, Ira Kunyansky.

On Tuesday, the Little Miss Sunshine star shared the news via Instagram. “I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall,” Breslin wrote next to a picture that shows her engagement ring.

Kunyansky also shared the news on his respective social media with a series of photos. “She said YES,” he wrote next to a carousel of photos which were tagged at Greggory’s in Malibu, California. In the first picture, the 25-year-old actress holds up her hand while her fiancé wraps his arms around her. In another picture, Breslin poses with a lobster.

Breslin and Kunyansky’s friends took to the comments to celebrate the occasion. “😭😭😭😭😭 so so so happy for you!!! ILYSM !!!,” designer Andrew Warren wrote. “Congrats! Abs and ira!!!,” Breslin’s brother, Spencer, wrote.

Breslin and Kunyansky began dating in 2017, and have since taken to social media to declare their love for each other.

Last week, the actress dedicated a special message to her love in honor of his 31st birthday. “Posting this just in the nick of time !!!!,” she wrote next to photos of the pair from a birthday celebration. "Happiest happiest birthday to my one and only, love of my life, perfect angel of a boyfriend @richruski …. Life would be so uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe. 😘😘😘😘😘🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 #31andhavingfun #squadgoalzzz."

Breslin’s exciting engagement news comes nearly a year after her father passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

RELATED CONTENT:

James Gunn Engaged to 'Peacemaker' Star Jennifer Holland

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Have 'Talked About Getting Engaged'

Simone Biles is Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: 'The Easiest Yes'

‘Below Deck’ Alum Josiah Carter Engaged to Michael Groves

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After Getting Engaged This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery