ACM Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert and More to Perform

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards is set to have some blazing hot performances! The annual awards show, which is airing live on CBS on April 5, announced on Wednesday that Miranda Lambert will be headlining the ceremony.

In addition to her solo performance, Lambert will also hit the stage with Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, and Tenille Townes on the song, "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."

This year's host, Keith Urban, will also perform.

Though the show is currently scheduled to proceed as planned, the Academy of Country Musicand dick clark productions released a statement on Wednesday about the ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Noting that they "remain committed to serving fans and our country music community," the organizations added, "We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies and experts for guidance. We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees."

Major festivals like Coachella and SXSW have already been postponed and canceled. There have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.

The ACM Awards air live on CBS on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

