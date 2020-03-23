ACM Awards Announces New Date For 2020 Ceremony

The Academy of Country Music Awards has officially declared a new date for its 2020 ceremony.

It was announced Monday morning that the 55th ACM Awards -- which were originally slated to take place on Sunday, April 5 -- will now kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Country super star Keith Urban is still set to host this year's show, marking his hosting debut.

According to the Academy of Country Music, the original April 5 time slot won't go to waste, however. Instead, they've assembled a very special TV event they're calling, ACM Presents: Out Country.

"The new special will feature at-home acoustic performances with top Country artists along with clips of their favorite ACM Awards moments," the Academy said in their announcement on Monday.

The special event will aim to provide viewers a powerful evening "filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most."

Like nearly every other awards show, festival, and entertainment event in the United States, this year's ACM Awards were postponed in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has swept across the country and has been declared a global pandemic.

Check out the video below to hear more about this year's planned ACM Awards from first-time host Keith Urban.

