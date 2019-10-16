The wife and son of actor Ron Ely have died after a tragic incident.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a 911 call at 8:15 p.m on Tuesday at the Ely home. Upon arriving at the scene, Ron's wife, Valerie, 62, was found dead with multiple stab wounds. While at the scene, deputies identified the suspect as the Elys’ son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely. ET has reached out to Ron for comment.

Cameron was shot dead by responding officers after they searched the residence and surrounding area for him.

According to the press release, "during the search, the suspect was located outside the home. He posed a threat and in response 4 deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him. No deputies were injured during the confrontation with the suspect."

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is conducting criminal, coroner’s, and administrative investigations of this incident. Autopsies of both the victim and the suspect are pending.

The Tarzan actor was not injured during the altercation.

