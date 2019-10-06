Rip Taylor, Colorful Comedian and TV Personality, Dead at 84

Celebrated, flamboyant stand-up comic and over-the-top TV personality Rip Taylor has died. He was 84.

Taylor's publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the news to ET on Sunday.

Taylor began his career as a stand-up comic in nightclubs where he made a name for himself with his unusual style, and soon made his breakthrough with appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Known as the "King of Confetti," Taylor was famous for showering audiences in confetti to punctuate punchlines. He was known for his huge handlebar moustache, toupe and larger-than-life personality.

Taylor made a name for himself appearing on numerous variety shows, including The Merv Griffin Show and The Dean Martin Show, and he served as a host for the bizarre and hilarious The $1.98 Beauty Show in the late 1970s.

Famously, Taylor appeared as himself in Wayne's World 2, The Dukes of Hazzard, and all three Jackass movies.

The multi-talented Taylor -- who also worked as a beloved Las Vegas entertainer and appeared in numerous Broadway productions -- received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992.

Taylor is survived by his longtime partner, Robert Fortney.

