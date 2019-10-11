Robert Forster, Star of 'Jackie Brown' and 'Breaking Bad,' Dead at 78

Oscar-nominee Robert Forster died in Los Angeles on Friday of brain cancer, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 78.



The prolific thespian was known for his many character and leading man roles, having starred in over 100 films. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Max Cherry in Quentin Tarantino's 1997 film, Jackie Brown.

Forster's last movie was a reprisal of hisBreaking Bad character, Ed, in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which was released on Netflix the same day as his death.



Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston took to Twitter to share his condolences. "I'm saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away," he wrote. "A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob."

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

Forster's film debut came opposite Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor in 1967's Reflections in a Golden Eye. He later starred in two David Lynch projects, Mulholland Dr. and the Twin Peaks reboot, as well as a number of television shows, including Alcatraz, Heroes and Last Man Standing. His diverse career included Broadway as well; he made his debut on the Great White Way in 1965 in Mrs. Dally.

According to Variety, Forster is survived by his children, Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen; his grandchildren, Tess, Liam, Jack and Olivia; and his longtime partner, Denise Grayson.

