It was an eventful day for The Walking Dead fans!

During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, it was announced that the AMC show was renewed for an eleventh season, as well as revealed that Lauren Cohan, who plays fan favorite character Maggie Greene, would be returning as a series regular.

Following the event, ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with Ross Marquand, Cailey Fleming, Josh McDermitt and Seth Gilliam, where they expressed how excited they were for all the great news.

While Marquand and Fleming apparently had no idea about Cohan's return, McDermitt and Gilliam had a hunch.

"I heard a rumor of it," admitted Gilliam. "I didn't know she was going to be in costume in the crowd. I just knew that she was coming home at some point. I was expecting her to come from the back curtain, not from the audience."

Cohan was sitting in the audience, dressed up and wearing a mask, when they asked her to come up on stage. Many believed it was a fan joining them, and were then shocked to find out it was the actress.

"I'm very excited," Marquand said of having Cohan back. "We've all got a chance, except Judith, to interact with [Maggie]… She brings a lot of vulnerability and a lot of heart to the show. I really want to see a resolution between her and Negan at some point. I think that's going to be a lot of fun."

The four actors also touched on how the show addresses Danai Gurira's exit, and what's in store for each of their characters.

"I was really, really happy with the way that [Gurira] leaves the show," Fleming shared. "I think that they did it really well and everybody did a very good job of her exit and I'm excited."

Season ten of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

