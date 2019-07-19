Ladies and gentlemen, dead and undead, we have a premiere date.

The Walking Dead came to San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, with the show's cast -- including Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- joining showrunner Angela Kang and the executive producers for a massive Hall H panel. Not only did the Walking Dead crew reveal that season 10 will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 6, but they premiered the first trailer, too.

"In season 10, we're still finding new ways to explore the story," Kang teased. "We're getting into a whole different style of war... The Whisperers are a really different type of enemy. We're going to see what it's like to be in a Whisper war."

The full panel consisted of cast members Danai Gurira (Michonne), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Avi Nash (Siddiq), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Ryan Hurst (Beta), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko) and Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), plus Kang and producers Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert and Greg Nicotero and The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott M. Gimple.

Here are the most notable moments from the panel:

Season 10 introduces a few new faces: Thora Birch joins the cast as Gamma, a Whisperer who is "fiercely protective of Alpha (played by Samantha Morton)" and committed to the Whisperer way of life. Meanwhile, Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) plays a character named Virgil who is "desperately trying to get back to his home and family."

Danai Gurira confirms her final season: The Black Panther star has played Michonne since the third season but it was previously reported that the 10th season will be her last. "I can confirm that this is the last season that I will be on this amazing TV show," she said.

"I'd just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life, to play this role and be amongst these people. I will say my heart does not leave in any way, shape or form," Gurira explained. "It was about my calling, in a sense, and other things I feel called to, so all I'm filled with is a lot of pain about leaving and a lot of gratitude. TWD family is forever."

So, how do you write out a character like Michonne? "It's hard," Kang said. "I think for all of us on the writing side, we take that responsibility very seriously, in the same way when we were working on an exit for Andy. I hope we haven't screwed it up. We've certainly put her through her paces this year."

About that female-fronted spinoff: In April, AMC announced a second series spun from The Walking Dead focused on two young women coming of age in a world of flesh-eating monsters. "It's about young people who grew up behind walls in a First World situation," Gimble said. "They know about walkers, they know how to kill them, but they've never done it." The kids have the privilege of growing and remaining safe behind the walls, but will risk it all on a "dangerous quest." Gimble promises, "It's a different society than we've ever seen."

Is the end of The Walking Dead upon us? With the recent and abrupt ending of The Walking Dead comic series, fans have wondered how long the series would continue after it. "There's something I really want to say to the fans," Kirkman weighed in. While the comic books told a singular story with a natural ending, he said, "This show is about the world. We've proven that with the last season. Anyone who is concerned that the comic book wrapping up means [the show is ending], that is not happening. There's a lot more story to tell."

