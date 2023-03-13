Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since His Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo had a PDA-filled date night! On Sunday, the couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, and couldn't keep their hands to themselves for the occasion.
The duo coordinated their looks from head to toe. Prinsloo, 34, wore a sleek, sparkling form-fitting black gown. The model was almost hard to recognize, as she debuted light blonde tresses.
Levine, 43, complemented her nicely, keeping things edgy with an all-black relaxed suit, along with his own blonde tresses. However, the Maroon 5 frontman's hair was buzzed.
While on the carpet, Levine wrapped his arm around his wife, and kissed her on the cheek as they posed for the cameras.
On the carpet, Levine, who used to be a coach on The Voice, joked about his friend, Blake Shelton, finally leaving the show after this season.
"It's about time," he told ET's Denny Directo while heading into the event.
Prinsloo and Levine's outing marks their first red carpet since welcoming their third child in January. So far, the couple has kept details surrounding their child private. Levine and Prinsloo also share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5.
The outing also marks the duo's first public appearance since the singer's cheating scandal in October, where he was accused of sending inappropriate DMs to a woman. Shortly after, Levine released a statement apologizing for his actions.
Ahead of their return to the spotlight, Prinsloo documented a few sweet moments last month, including their daughter's 5th birthday celebration, and a sweet Valentine's Day night with Levine.
