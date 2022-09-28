Adam Levine and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, are coming up for a little air amid the Maroon 5 frontman's cheating scandal. Levine and Prinsloo were spotted at an airport in Santa Barbara getting ready to board a private jet and head out for what appears to be a couples getaway.

Levine's attire for the trip included dirty wash jeans, green Nike high-tops, a Sublime T-shirt, and a hat promoting his tequila brand.

It seems the "Misery" singer picked up some food on the way to the airport, too, as he was seen carrying a grocery bag that appeared to carry a couple of to-go orders. He also carried a bottle of mineral water and a denim jacket.

Meanwhile, Prinsloo was spotted wearing black leather combat-style boots with a cheetah print dress covered by an oversized winter jacket that also happened to cover her baby bump. She is expecting the couple's third child. Prinsloo also brought with her a water bottle and a brown purse.

It's unclear where the couple was headed but they seem undeterred by Levine's cheating scandal. Prior to the trip, Maroon 5 announced a brand-new residency in early 2023. M5LV The Residency will kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August.

The news comes days before Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser on Saturday. The star-studded performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena will also include H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull.

The trip and pending music gigs are seemingly the couple's way of getting past the cheating scandal that came to light, after an Instagram model released a series of TikToks, where she alleged that she and the “Pay Phone” singer had an affair.

That being said, a source recently told ET that the scandal and the public spectacle that followed is something the couple really wants to put in the rear view mirror.

The source told ET, "Adam and Behati are trying to move past this situation and move forward together as a couple and parents." The source added, "Behati is upset about how everything was handled and the public aspect of it, but their goals is to be the best parents and work through things. Adam is committed to making things better with Behati."

