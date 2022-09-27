Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine’s Alleged Cheating Scandal Explained | ET’s The Down…
'Basketball Wives': Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Child Leon Comes Out as Trans
‘Bachelorette’: Gabby Windey Addresses Fiancé Erich’s Texts With…
'Sister Wives': Kody Feels 'Unmanly' After Christine Ends Their …
Queen Elizabeth's Dog Trainer Says Corgis Are 'Perceptive' and A…
Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to '365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Gwyneth Paltrow Learns How to 'Slay' From Daughter Apple Martin
Nia Long Breaks Her Silence Amid Fiancé's Alleged Cheating Scand…
Gisele Bündchen Addresses Tom Brady Marriage Amid Reports of Re…
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
‘Bachelorette’: Rachel Reveals Whether She Made Right Call in En…
'Bachelor' Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Reveal They're Moving…
Tristan Thompson Spotted With OnlyFans Model as Heartbreaking 'K…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2: Kyle Reacts to Most Cringy and Memorab…
Adam Levine isn't letting controversy derail his career plans. Maroon 5 is headed to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency in early 2023, the band announced on Tuesday.
M5LV The Residency is set to kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT, following select pre-sale opportunities later this month. See the complete list of performance dates here.
The news comes days before Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser on Oct. 1. The star-studded performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena will also include H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull.
Later this year, the band will close out their 2022 world tour in Asia.
Levine is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo and recently found himself embroiled in scandal after an Instagram model released a series of TikToks, where she alleged that she and the “Pay Phone” singer had an affair.
Following the accusations, Levine took to his personal social media to release a statement and deny the cheating allegations but admit to being inappropriate.
"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the father of two began in a statement released on his Instagram Story. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
Levine added that he and his wife had addressed the situation. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."
Since then, numerous women have come forward with their own allegations of receiving flirty social media messages and likes from Levine.
For more on the story, watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo 'Trying to Move Forward as a Couple'
Adam Levine Said Monogamy Was 'Instinctively' Wrong in 2009 Interview
Adam Levine Is ‘Embarrassed’ Over ‘Inappropriate’ Actions
Adam Levine Loves Getting Attention From Women But Crossed a Boundary
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Together Amid Cheating Allegations