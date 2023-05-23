It's Blake Shelton's last season on The Voice, and you know his old frenemy, Adam Levine, couldn't let him go without saying goodbye!

Levine and Maroon 5 returned to the Voice stage to perform their new single, "Middle Ground," but of course, the frontman couldn't help but get a dig in when he spoke with host Carson Daly ahead of the big show.

Asked if he had any advice for Blake as he departed the show, Levine quipped, "I don’t think he needs my advice."

"He's retiring, he's being put out to pasture," Levine laughed. He’s gonna go knit sweaters."

Levine later took the mic to welcome "my dumbest friend" to the stage celebrating his last show, "Thank god!"

"Don't screw it up, you idiot!" he continued. "Just kidding, I love you."

Later, Blake and Adam shared a massive bear hug after Maroon 5's emotional performance.

The "Middle Ground" music video debuted earlier in the day, featuring a special appearance by Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 5-year-old Gio Grace.

Blake and Adam coached together for The Voice's first 16 seasons, and had some legendary spats over the years. Blake even gave the former coach a teasing shout-out during Monday's first part of the season 23 finale, when ET's Cassie DiLaura asked for his thoughts on Adam returning to the show to send him off.

"I think that's the only bad idea that the producers have had," Blake laughed. "Everything else feels exciting, and we're looking forward to it as a team and a crew. And then they say Adam's coming back and we go, 'Well, it can't be perfect.'"

"I hope they don't let him talk," he added. "He's a great singer, he's just a crappy coach."

When ET spoke with Adam at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last month to get his reaction to Blake departing the show, the Maroon 5 frontman could only joke, "It's about time!"

The Voice'stwo-part finale airs Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Shelton's Run on 'The Voice': All the Winners, Coaches & Mentors

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Calls Out Adam Levine During Final Season

Adam Levine Reacts to Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice'

'The Voice': Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's Best Moments Together This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery