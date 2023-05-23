Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their two daughters are sweetly featured in Maroon 5's new music video for the band's first new release since 2021, "Middle Ground."

The new music video, released Tuesday, also features shots of the band writing "Middle Ground," a poignant track dripping with heartfelt reflectiveness. After sharing their creative process, the band heads inside and begins recording in the home studio. The music video, reportedly filmed at a Malibu, Callifornia, estate, features Prinsloo, who makes her first appearance with the band sitting on a picnic table enjoying drinks and sharing laughs.

When Levine begins singing the second verse, the camera cuts to Prinsloo sitting on the couch with the couple's two daughters -- 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 5-year-old Gio Grace. There's a tender moment when the couple is relaxing in the hammock before the kiddos jump in with them.

But the heartwarming scenes didn't end there. Another scene features one of the kids running in the backyard blowing bubbles and another shows Levine playing chess. Levine's then the recipient of a kiss on his nose from one of his daughters. Prinsloo is featured again sitting on Levine's lap as they all hang out on the picnic table. Levine and Prinsloo are also parents to a third child, whom they welcomed in January.

The music video comes some seven months since the singer's cheating scandal in October, where he was accused of sending inappropriate DMs to a woman. Shortly after, Levine released a statement apologizing for his actions.

Maroon 5, which resume its Las Vegas residency in July, is set to make an appearance on The Voice on Tuesday night for Blake Shelton's last season on the singing competition show. Levine and the band will take the stage for the second night of the show's two-part finale and perform "Middle Ground," which came out May 19.

Shelton and Levine coached together for The Voice's first 16 seasons, and had some legendary spats over the years. Shelton even gave the former coach a teasing shout-out just this season, during the Battle Rounds, when a contestant was faced with a unique situation. Neil Salsich had to perform his Battle solo, after Team Blake competitor Adam Whalen dropped out of the competition for personal reasons.

When ET spoke with Levine at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last month to get his reaction to Shelton departing the show, the Maroon 5 frontman could only joke, "It's about time!"

