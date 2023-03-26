Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are a party of five! On Sunday, the 34-year-old model took to Instagram to give her followers a look at her and her family's first week in Las Vegas for Maroon 5's residency -- as well as her and Levine's third child.

"Vegas week 1 ✅ @maroon5," Prinsloo captioned the post. The mother of three led with a picture of Levine holding up a mesh tank top with her picture on it.

In the more heartwarming moments, Prinsloo showed just how much fun their children Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5, were having. One of the little girls stands with noise-canceling headphones on as she watches sound check, while in another pic, the couple's daughters play together on the floor. Rounding out the sweet moments with her daughters, the proud mama holds one of her girls as she wears noise-canceling headphones.

The couple's newborn baby also makes an appearance in a gray onesie that shows their little feet.

Prinsloo and Levine, 44, welcomed their third child in January. So far, the couple has yet to share their third baby's name or gender.

Levine and Maroon 5 kicked off their Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

The frontman thanked his "beautiful" family while onstage, saying "I used to be out here for me and now I'm out here for them."

The band's big show comes after the couple packed on the PDA while celebrating Levine's birthday at Disneyland. The family was seen wandering around the park, with Prinsloo planting a kiss on her husband's cheek as they walked with their two oldest children.

Prinsloo and Levine also packed on the PDA during the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this month. The occasion marked their first red carpet appearance since Levine's cheating scandal in October.

