Adam Levine is loving his family time now that he's not a coach on The Voice. The 40-year-old Maroon 5 frontman appears on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opens up about leaving the NBC competition series after 16 seasons.

"I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with and obviously we all know how I feel about Blake [Shelton]," he says of his country crooner pal. "I do miss it, but also I don't miss how much I had to work. I was working for so many years."

Levine notes that he's very appreciative of the opportunity, but he's also soaking up lots of family time with his daughters, Dusty, 3, and Gio, 1.

"Just to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new, young family, to just have the greatest time ever," he notes. "Now, I'm just kind of a stay-at-home dad. I stay at home and do very little."

The pop rocker can't help but gush about his girls, who he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo.

"I'm obsessed with them!" he insists. "I mean, I know that's a good thing because they're my children, but like, that's why I don't do much because I love hanging out [with them]. I genuinely adore them in a way that I never knew I could adore any little person."

Though he's smitten with his daughters, his eldest, Dusty Rose, isn't exactly wild about her musician dad's performances.

"Yeah, you know, you'd think she'd like when I sang to her. She doesn't like it that much. I wish I was lying," he says, laughing. "There was one moment that I spent with her with my guitar where she was playing with stuff and looking up every once and a while. And I'm like, 'Oh my god, it's working! She's loving this.' I was auditioning for my daughter, which is ridiculous. We were having fun. And finally she looked at me, she touched the guitar and was like, 'Put that down.'"

Levine says the moment has caused him to feel embarrassed.

"It was like the most humbling thing that's ever happened. I was like, 'OK, cool, I'll put it down,'" he quips. "I've been trying, but I don't know if I have the courage to confront her again and perform music in front of her. The other one likes it. Gio loves music. But Dusty is the manager, Gio's the talent."

Levine also premiered his somber new song, "Memories," which he says is about "loss," following the death of his former manager and childhood pal, Jordan Feldstein.

"I had just gone through losing my manager and best friend," he says. "I was in diapers with this guy and he passed away recently. So this song came to me at a very interesting time."

