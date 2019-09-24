Adam Levine's Bold New Cornrows Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Adam Levine has a fresh new 'do!

The musician was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday morning with a vastly different look.

Wearing a black top and sunglasses, Levine’s slick, new cut could be seen while he was driving around in his Porsche with a pal.

The cornrows run from the top center of his forehead down to the back of his neck, ending in a rat’s tail. The sides of his head have been shaved.

It’s not the first time Levine has shaved the sides of his head -- he sported a similar shave while rocking a mohawk during season 16 of The Voice.

The new look comes amid a new phase for the 40-year-old Maroon 5 rocker, who just left his coaching gig on The Voice after eight seasons.

The show premiered its new season on Monday, with only Blake Shelton remaining as an original coach.

"Adam's not on the show and I want him to know that he can still kiss my a** wherever he is right now," Shelton recently joked to ET ahead of the premiere.

