Behati Prinsloo isn't losing sleep over Adam Levine's exit from The Voice.

The 31-year-old model stopped by Today With Hoda and Jenna on Wednesday and revealed why she's content with her 40-year-old husband's decision to depart the NBC competition series after 16 seasons. The pair share two daughters, Gio, 1, and Dusty, 2.

"Good news for me," she said of Levine's exit. "He's on tour at the moment and he's excited to get home and, for the first time, have nothing to do."

"I'm, like, what am I going to do with him?" Prinsloo quipped.

Carson Daly, the host of The Voice, announced Levine's departure from the series late last month. Following the news, a source told ET that Levine hadn't been having fun at The Voice for some time. According to the source, the Maroon 5 frontman had been thinking of leaving the show for years and didn’t want to come back next season. The source said that Levine and NBC came to a mutual agreement for him to leave and that there are no hard feelings. The source added that it wouldn't be a surprise to see Levine appear in the new season of The Voice in some capacity.

A second source told ET that Levine was "burned out" by the show. "He's outgrown the show," the source said. "He was over it."

Levine took to Instagram after the news broke to share a lengthy goodbye message for his fans and fellow coaches, specifically Blake Shelton, with whom he had a much-loved bromance.

"BLAKE F**KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I'm just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life," Levine wrote in part. "... To all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING."

Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that he was "having a hard time wrapping my head around" Levine's exit.

"Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives," Shelton tweeted. "I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."

Gwen Stefani, who's set to fill Levine's role on the show, recently called the Maroon 5 frontman's departure "bittersweet."

"Adam was actually the first person to reach out to me when they were trying to pitch me the show," Stefani, who previously coached seasons seven, nine and 12 of the series, said during an appearance on The Talk. "He texted me out of nowhere, and I didn’t even really know him [back then]. And he was like, 'You got to do it. It’s the greatest show. It’s so fun!'"

"So, to think that he’s not going to be there [is] bittersweet," she continued. "And plus, being between him and Blake and the amount of laughter -- I would have to stop and massage my face because it would hurt!"

ET recently caught up with John Legend, a coach on the series, who revealed that everyone on The Voice was "sad to see [Levine] go."

"We are very sad, and he's been a part of the show since the beginning, 16 seasons," Legend said. "He's been so important to the show even existing, so we're all going to miss him."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani Says It’s ‘Bittersweet’ to Rejoin ‘Best Friend’ Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Without Adam Levine

Christina Aguilera Addresses Adam Levine's Sudden Departure From 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

John Legend Reacts to Adam Levine's 'Sad' Departure From 'The Voice'

Related Gallery