Adam Levine is reflecting on his 16 seasons on The Voice.

After Voice host Carson Daly announced that Levine is leaving the hit NBC singing competition on Friday's Today show, the Maroon 5 frontman took to Instagram to thank multiple people for a "life shaping experience." Levine posted the 2012 Rolling Stone cover showing the show's four original judges -- himself as well as Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera.

"After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned," he recalled. "I said to myself 'there's some magic here. Something is definitely happening.' It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is a shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go."

He then gave individual shout-outs to Daly, Shelton -- his closest friend on the show throughout the years -- and newer judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. He also ended with a sweet message for his late manager, Jordan Feldstein.

"Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes," he joked. "You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. ... Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE F**KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I'm just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life."

"Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon," he continued. "So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️."

Daly revealed on Friday that Shelton's girlfriend, Gwen Stefani -- who competed in season nine and 12 of the show -- will be returning to replace Levine next season.

"Adam is one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with," Daly said on-air. "Many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He will always be a cherished member of the Voice family and of course, we wish him nothing but the best."

Shelton himself reacted to the news on Twitter on Friday and shared that he only found out about Levine's exit on Thursday.

"Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore," he wrote. "After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."

ET last spoke with Levine earlier this month, where he admitted he hated the show's cross battles. Watch the video below for more:

