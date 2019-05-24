Blake Shelton and More React to Adam Levine's 'Voice' Exit

News of Adam Levine's departure from The Voice is hitting his friends and fans hard.

On Friday's episode of Today, the host of The Voice, Carson Daly, announced the shocking news that, after 16 seasons, Levine will be leaving the NBC series. Gwen Stefani, who previously served as a coach for the seventh, ninth and 12th seasons of the show, will replace Levine in the coach's chair.

According to tweets from Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, two of Levine's fellow coaches this season, they only found out about his exit on Thursday night.

No one seems more upset by the news than Shelton, who developed a much-loved bromance with Levine throughout their eight-year stint on the series.

"Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives," Shelton tweeted. "I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."

Clarkson, meanwhile, wrote that it will be "weird" to be on the show without the "Payphone" singer.

"Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀," she tweeted. "To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!"

In a lengthy goodbye message on Instagram, Levine wrote messages for Shelton, as well as Clarkson and the other season 16 coach, John Legend.

"BLAKE F**KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried," Levine wrote. "Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books."

"Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon," he added. "So much love to you both."

Mari Jones, who competed on Levine's team during the most recent season, wrote that she feels "so lucky to have worked with @adamlevine on his last season of the show."

"Thank you for making an impact on me," Jones added. "It's gonna be whack without you there, but I’m excited for what's next for you 🤠🤧."

Meanwhile Reagan Strange, a contestant on Levine's team last season, celebrated her former coach's new show, Songland, which is set to debut next week.

"A huge congrats to my coach @adamlevine on his next big thing!" Strange wrote. "I can not wait to watch this show! Tune in next Tuesday night 5/28 @ 7 pm CST on @nbc!!"

Fans were also shocked by the news of Levine's departure. Keep reading to see some of their reactions to the news.

