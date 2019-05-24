TV

Blake Shelton and More React to Adam Levine's 'Voice' Exit

By Paige Gawley‍
Now Playing
hh:mm:ss

News of Adam Levine's departure from The Voice is hitting his friends and fans hard.

On Friday's episode of Today, the host of The Voice, Carson Daly, announced the shocking news that, after 16 seasons, Levine will be leaving the NBC series. Gwen Stefani, who previously served as a coach for the seventh, ninth and 12th seasons of the show, will replace Levine in the coach's chair.

According to tweets from Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, two of Levine's fellow coaches this season, they only found out about his exit on Thursday night.

No one seems more upset by the news than Shelton, who developed a much-loved bromance with Levine throughout their eight-year stint on the series.

"Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives," Shelton tweeted. "I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."

Clarkson, meanwhile, wrote that it will be "weird" to be on the show without the "Payphone" singer.

"Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀," she tweeted. "To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!"

In a lengthy goodbye message on Instagram, Levine wrote messages for Shelton, as well as Clarkson and the other season 16 coach, John Legend.

"BLAKE F**KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried," Levine wrote. "Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books." 

"Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon," he added. "So much love to you both."

View this post on Instagram

About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Mari Jones, who competed on Levine's team during the most recent season, wrote that she feels "so lucky to have worked with @adamlevine on his last season of the show."

"Thank you for making an impact on me," Jones added. "It's gonna be whack without you there, but I’m excited for what's next for you 🤠🤧."

Meanwhile Reagan Strange, a contestant on Levine's team last season, celebrated her former coach's new show, Songland, which is set to debut next week. 

"A huge congrats to my coach @adamlevine on his next big thing!" Strange wrote. "I can not wait to watch this show! Tune in next Tuesday night 5/28 @ 7 pm CST on @nbc!!"

Fans were also shocked by the news of Levine's departure. Keep reading to see some of their reactions to the news.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Adam Levine HATED the Cross Battles! (Exclusive)

Adam Levine Is Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons, Gwen Stefani Is Returning

Adam Levine Debuts New Mohawk on 'The Voice' and Fans Are Divided

Adam Levine Celebrates His 40th Birthday With a Basketball Game on the LA Lakers Court

Related Gallery

 