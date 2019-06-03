Christina Aguilera seemed to be just as shocked as fans were over Adam Levine's abrupt exit from The Voice.

ET spoke with the singer backstage at her The Xperience residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas over the weekend, where she opened up about the longtime coach exiting the NBC singing competition show after 16 seasons.

"I think it's gonna be great," Aguilera, who has coached six seasons of the show since 2011, told ET's Sophie Schillaci. "Yeah."

Aguilera echoed those sentiments while discussing NBC's decision to have Gwen Stefani return as a coach to replace Levine. As many fans recall, Stefani met her now-boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the reality competition series' seventh season.

"I think it's great," Aguilera said of Stefani's upcoming season 17 return.

Earlier in the interview, the 38-year-old pop star also raved about kicking off the opening weekend of her residency in Sin City.

"It already feels good," she mused. "It feels like, 'OK, we can do this.'"

"Last night was just amazing and I was feeding off of [the fans]," she continued. "I mean, they give me life. I receive and give back and it's just been an amazing, no pun intended, experience."

Aguilera added that she hopes fans who see her in concert this summer will take away something special.

"It's definitely a show that just represents freedom and that safe space where anybody can take off a mask, put one on, be whoever you are," the "Beautiful" singer explained. "We always have to be on, somehow, for somebody, some, you know, job or as mothers [for] our children, and we're just constantly giving, giving. So for one night, I want people to be allowed to come into this space and just drop it all and be free to be themselves and get on the ride."

Find tickets for Aguilera's The Xperience residency here, and watch the video below for more on the pop star.

