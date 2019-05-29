Adam Levine's departure from The Voicestill has fans shocked -- including John Legend.

ET spoke with Legend at Sesame Street Workshop's 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala in New York City on Wednesday, where he said that Levine's exit is "very sad." The Maroon 5 frontman was announced to be leaving The Voice last Friday, despite having been previously confirmed as a coach for the upcoming 17th season.

"Yeah, we're sad to see him go. We are very sad, and he's been a part of the show since the beginning, 16 seasons," Legend shared. "He's been so important to the show even existing, so we're all going to miss him."

In Levine's absence, the NBC reality competition announced that Gwen Stefani will be taking his place as judge for season 17. Legend, who won season 16 with contestant Maelyn Jarmon, is excited to see Stefani return to the series.

"Yeah, Gwen's going to be great," said Legend, who will return as coach alongside Blake Shelton, Stefani and Kelly Clarkson. "I think Blake [Shelton] is pretty happy about it."

For now, the EGOT is focused on singing; he'll be performing at the Sesame Street Gala on Wednesday. "Maybe I can prove to Luna that I'm a good singer. She's skeptical still," he shared with a laugh as his wife, Chrissy Teigen, gushed over their daughter's love of Sesame Street.

"Oh, she was so, so happy [to meet Big Bird]. That was an episode of Lip Sync Battle, and it airs tomorrow, but she -- we had never seen her that excited in our lives. ... She was so, so happy," Teigen said. "She loves them."

"Never been more thrilled," Legend added.

