John Legend had a big night on Tuesday after the singer he coached, Maelyn Jarmon, was deemed the winner of The Voice.

It was a victory for Team John, made all the sweeter by the fact that all three other hopefuls in the finale were from Blake Shelton's team, and Shelton has enjoyed more wins than any other Voice coach by far.

So, when Legend and Jarmon spoke with reporters backstage after the season 16 finale, Legend was asked about some playful trash taking Shelton had directed at the EGOT winner Monday night and throughout the season -- including previously telling E! that Legend "can kiss my a**."

"Oh Blake," Legend said with an exhausted sigh. "You know, I really love Blake and enjoyed getting to know him this year."

"He's a very arrogant bastard," the 40-year-old R&B singer added, eliciting a laugh from Jarmon and reporters in the audience. "But I had this feeling that he was gonna be the one kissing someone's a** after the show, and I was right once again."

Shelton, 42, has six wins to his name over the last 16 seasons -- while Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine ended up not having any contestants in the finale at all -- but there was no stopping Team John and Jarmon.

"I think it gave us an advantage to stand out being the only woman, and only non-country artist," Legend said of Jarmon, who beat out fellow finalists Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts and Gyth Rigdon.

"But when you have Maelyn on your team, she's supposed to win The Voice. Her voice is supposed to win," Legend added, praising the smiling songstress. "That's why it's called The Voice."

